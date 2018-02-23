

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in January, data from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Retail turnover dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in January, following a 0.3 percent decrease in December. This was the second second consecutive fall.



Food sales were down 0.5 percent and clothing and related goods sales slid 2.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth improved to 1.6 percent in January from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



