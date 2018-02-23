

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) announced the proposed acquisition of the majority of Standard Life Assurance Limited and Vebnet Limited for a total consideration of 2.930 billion pounds, and the extension and significant enhancement of the existing long term Strategic Partnership with Standard Life Aberdeen or 'SLA'. The Acquisition encompasses all of SLA's UK and European life insurance business. SLA will retain its UK retail platforms and advice business.



Separately, Standard Life Aberdeen confirmed sale of its capital-intensive insurance business to Phoenix Group Holdings and an expansion and significant enhancement of their existing long-term strategic partnership.



The Sale involves the disposal of Standard Life Assurance Limited or 'SLAL', with Standard Life Aberdeen retaining its UK retail platforms and financial advice business. The businesses transferring to Phoenix Group as part of the Sale include the UK Mature Retail and Spread/risk books and the Europe, UK Retail and Workplace businesses.



On completion Standard Life Aberdeen will receive total consideration of 3.24 billion pounds, comprising cash consideration of 2.28 billion pounds and a shareholding of 19.99% in Phoenix Group.



Meanwhile, Phoenix Group expects the acquisition to generate a total of 5.5 billion pounds of additional aggregate cashflows, of which 1.0 billion pounds is expected to be generated between 2018 and 2022 and 4.5 billion pounds from 2023 onwards.



Phoenix noted that the consideration of 2.930 billion pounds will be financed through: a cash consideration of 1.971 billion pounds, and (b) the issuance to SLA of shares in Phoenix representing approximately 19.99% of the enlarged share capital of Phoenix following completion of the Acquisition.



As part of the Acquisition, Phoenix and SLA will significantly expand and enhance the scope of their existing Strategic Partnership. SLA will acquire a strategic shareholding of approximately 19.99% in the enlarged Group with two Directors appointed by SLA joining the Board of Phoenix.



SLA will become Phoenix's preferred, long-term asset management partner for Standard Life Assurance, and the existing arrangements between the parties under which SLA manages assets for Phoenix will be extended; and SLA and Phoenix will enter into a Client Service and Proposition Agreement leveraging the respective capabilities of both partners, and Aberdeen Standard Investments will, where appropriate, provide asset management services. This provides an organic growth opportunity to the enlarged Group from future fee revenue on the new business.



Phoenix generated a total of 653 million pounds of cash from the Group's operating companies in 2017 and had holding company cash of 535 million pounds as at 31 December 2017.



Phoenix said it is on track to be at the top end of the range of its 1.0 billion pounds - 1.2 billion pounds cash generation target for 2017 - 2018. In addition, Phoenix announces a new, long-term cash generation target of 2.5 billion pounds from the existing businesses over the period 2018 - 2022, excluding the impact of the Acquisition.



Phoenix said it will release its Full Year 2017 Results on 15 March 2018.



Phoenix expects to increase its annualised dividend to 338 million pounds from the date of the final 2018 dividend versus the current standalone annualised dividend of 197 million pounds. Based on the Phoenix closing share price of 759.5 pence per share as at 22 February 2018, this would be approximately equivalent to a 3% increase in the dividend per share. The Group intends to maintain its stable and sustainable dividend policy going forward.



