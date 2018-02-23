

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L) said that it agreed to sell its entire shareholding in life insurance and pensions joint ventures Cajamurcia Vida and Caja Granada Vida to Bankia, for a total consideration of 202 million euros or 178 million pounds.



The transaction will result in an increase of about 150 million pounds in Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus.



Aviva sold its shareholdings in its joint ventures with Bankia in 2012 and Novacaixagalicia Grupo in 2014, and in 2017 it sold the majority of its remaining business to Santalucía. Together with the sale announced today, the combined proceeds amount to 1.6 billion euros or 1.3 billion pounds.



The transaction is subject to regulatory and anti-trust approvals and is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2018.



Following completion of the transaction, Aviva will retain a stake in a small life insurance operation, Pelayo Vida, and a residual support centre in Spain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX