London stocks were set to edge down at the open on Friday after US markets ended off their highs, with results from the likes of RBS and Pearson in focus. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points lower at 7,242. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "European markets had a disappointing session yesterday, while US markets rallied modestly before giving up a good chunk of those gains heading into the close. "That we haven't seen any sort of follow through from last week's gains should be a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...