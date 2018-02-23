sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,28 Euro		+0,08
+0,56 %
WKN: A2DLMS ISIN: US83304A1060 Ticker-Symbol: 1SI 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SNAP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,30
14,40
10:54
14,20
14,29
11:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARILLION PLC
CARILLION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARILLION PLC0,1450,00 %
SNAP INC14,28+0,56 %