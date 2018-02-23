The US Department of Energy's inventory figures for the week ending 16 February showed oil inventories in the States declined by 1.6m barrels a day as net imports (exports minus imports) shrank by roughly 1.59m b/d, pushing net imports below the 5.0m barrel a day mark for the first time since 1992, alongside flat domestic production. As an aside, in its latest Annual Energy Outlook the Energy Information Administration, the DoE's statistical arm, projected that US tight oil output would exceed ...

