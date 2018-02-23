Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) would like to announce that it has delivered a new project for the fashion brand Schutz. The brand is re-opening their flagship store in Manhattan using two products from YDreams Global Retail.

This is the third store in which the fashion brand has utilized YDreams Global technology. Initial studies indicate that the interactive products installed are creating a positive effect on sales as compared to stores without it.

Schutz currently has 80 stores worldwide, including the store in New York City and one in Beverly Hills.

"YDreams Global is a reference in retail technology. We are happy that Schutz is increasing the number of stores with our product and are looking forward to continuing to expand this relationship. This is the perfect opportunity to show that technology not only adds a "wow" factor, but can show results in increased sales that justify the investment. The Company expects to produce more projects for the retail industry in 2018. We have recently closed a financing and look forward to significant expansion this year," said Karina Israel, COO of YDreams Global.

On January 22nd, 2018, YDreams Global signed new project with the Emoji Company.

On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.

On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.

On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.

On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.

On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.

On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.

On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.

On September 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.