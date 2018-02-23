Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2018) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the first drill hole has been completed, reverse circulation hole, SMR-1. The hole was TD'ed at 340 feet and penetrated a thick section, approximately 250 feet, of the targeted clay. Samples from SMR-1 were rushed to Reno for immediate assaying. Drilling now continues on hole 2. Spearmints Lithium Project drilling calls for 3 wells testing the green clay formation and 1 deep well testing the deep brine target located less than 1/2 mile east of a Pure Energy Minerals exploration hole that was completed as a production well.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint states, "We are pleased that the first hole has intersected the targeted lithium bearing clays. We look forward to what the assay results will return and look forward to next 3 holes."





Clayton Valley Ownership Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/33041_a1519348515110_13.jpg

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects. The 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprise of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. Spearmint also has three lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect', the 524-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect', and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp. Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of five separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. Spearmint's 1,500 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources.

Frank Bain, PGeo and qualified technical person has reviewed this news release and approved the content.

