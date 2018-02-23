

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L) reported profit before tax of 178.2 million pounds for the year to 31 December 2017 compared to 161.5 million pounds, prior year. Profit to equity holders of the parent increased to 144.1 million pounds from 129.5 million pounds. Earnings per share was 155.15 pence compared to 136.41 pence. Underlying operating profit increased 11% to 184.4 million pounds from 166.2 million pounds. Underlying basic EPS increased by 14% to 163.3 pence from 142.8 pence.



Fiscal 2017 revenue was up 11% year on year to 243.3 million pounds with growth driven by Agency and New Homes businesses.



The directors recommended a final dividend of 36.0 pence per ordinary share, which together with the interim dividend makes a total dividend for the year of 58.0 pence, an increase of 14%. The final dividend, subject to shareholder approval, will be paid on 1 June 2018 to all shareholders on the register on 4 May 2018.



