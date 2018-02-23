

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Friday after U.S. government debt yields fell from multiyear highs reached on Wednesday, helping ease worries over inflation and higher interest rates.



The dollar edged up against the yen on improved risk appetite and oil held onto overnight gains after an unexpected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, while gold prices dipped on dollar strength and remained on track for their sharpest weekly drop in two-and-a-half months.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains as bond markets regained stability. The Nikkei average rose 156.34 points or 0.72 percent to 21,892.78, while the broader Topix index closed 0.82 percent higher at 1,760.53.



Exporters Canon, Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Panasonic rose between 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent as the dollar edged up against the yen and other currencies. Oil firm Inpex rallied 2.1 percent and Japan Petroleum rose 1.1 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan climbed an annual 1.4 percent in January. That exceeded forecasts for 1.3 percent and was up from 1.0 percent in December.



Australian stocks extended gains for the third straight session, with mining and energy stocks leading the surge after oil prices rose around 1.5 percent Thursday.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 48.90 points or 0.82 percent to 5,999.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 47.50 points or 0.78 percent at 6,105.20.



Energy majors Beach Energy, Origin Energy, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum rose between half a percent and 0.8 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia advanced 1.1 percent after it denied most of the claims against it alleging breaches of money laundering laws.



Mining giant BHP Billiton rallied 1.6 percent to extend gains for the second straight session as Chinese iron ore prices ticked up. Rival Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group gained 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Evolution rose 1-2 percent after a modest increase in gold prices overnight. Shares of Accent Group, brand owner of The Athlete Foot, soared 18.5 percent after the company lifted its first-half profit by 19 percent.



Regis Healthcare climbed 8.4 percent despite the company posting lower half-year profit. Woolworths Group tumbled 2.6 percent despite the retail giant reporting a 38 percent jump in first-half profit.



Seoul shares closed sharply higher, helped by purchases from both foreign investors and domestic institutions. The benchmark Kospi jumped 37.24 points or 1.54 percent to finish at 2,451.52. Samsung Electronics rose about 1 percent after heavy losses earlier this week.



New Zealand shares closed modestly higher after retirement village developer Summerset Group Holdings posted impressive annual results and said it continues to assess potential entry into the Australian market.



The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 34.84 points or 0.42 percent to 8,301.72, while Summerset shares jumped 4.3 percent. A2 Milk Company dropped 1.9 percent after hitting record highs for two consecutive sessions.



The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand jumped a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said today. That topped expectations for a gain of 1.4 percent.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rallying 1.4 percent. Singapore's consumer price inflation remained unchanged year-on-year in January, following December's 0.4 percent increase, mostly due to lower accommodation and private road transport inflation, official data showed.



China's Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.63 percent at 3,289.02 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.94 percent at 31,257 in late trade.



Benchmark indexes in Malaysia, India and Indonesia were up between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent while the Taiwan Weighted surged 1.1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as bond yields eased and jobless claims figures painted a positive picture of the labor market.



The Dow rose 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent.



