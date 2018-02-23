Citycon's Annual Review and Sustainability Accounts for 2017 Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Citycon Oyj's Annual Review for 2017 has been published today. The Annual Review includes the CEO's interview and presents a review of the company's strategy, value creation and property portfolio in a new structured way.

In addition, Citycon has published its Sustainability Accounts for 2017 today. During 2017, Citycon updated its sustainability strategy, which is described in more detail in the Sustainability Accounts.

The Annual Review and Sustainability Accounts are attached to this release and are also available on the company's website at: https://www.citycon.com/investors/annual-report-2017.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa1) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Pohjala

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



