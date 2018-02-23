

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities



Following the preliminary announcement of the results for 2017, the Company announces that the Rathbone Brothers plc Profit Share Plan 2014 awards have now vested. The below persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs) have exercised the following share options:



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Butcher | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |COO | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers plc Profit Share | | | |Plan, 2014 award vesting. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£27.36 |3,361 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | |-Price | transaction | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |22/02/18 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Morris | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers plc Profit Share | | | |Plan, 2014 award vesting and sale. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£27.36 |2,199 | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |- Not applicable - single | | |- Aggregated volume |transaction | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |22/02/18 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Richard Smeeton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers plc Profit Share | | | |Plan, 2014 award vesting and sale | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£27.36 |4,339 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |22/02/18 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Michael Webb | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CEO - Rathbone Unit Trust Management| +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers plc Profit Share | | | |Plan, 2014 award vesting. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£27.36 |3,310 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | | | | | | | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |22/02/18 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Philip Howell | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CEO | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers plc Profit Share | | | |Plan, 2014 award vesting. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£27.36 |6,588 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | | | | | | | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |22/02/18 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Paul Stockton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Finance Director | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers plc Profit Share | | | |Plan, 2014 award vesting. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£27.36 |3,961 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | | | | | | | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |22/02/18 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Enquiries:



Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone - 0207 399 0326



