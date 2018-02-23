Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, and Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announces a collaboration to deliver a new fully-managed cloud container solution Atos Managed OpenShift (AMOS) built on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise-grade container platform based on industry standards, including Linux container technologies and Kubernetes.

AMOS enables customers to create and run cloud-native applications and migrate legacy workloads on enterprise hybrid cloud environments, in a fully-managed service, leveraging the power of open source container technologies (Linux container technologies, Kubernetes). Because AMOS is built on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, a container-centric hybrid cloud solution, it can deliver the flexibility customers seek from cloud-native and container-based applications.

This new service is part of Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, which provides businesses with highly industrialized and automated end-to-end Cloud services including application and infrastructure transformation and management.

Features and benefits the new service is designed to include:

Fully-managed Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform: enables reducing the time, cost and complexity required to manage and operate container technologies so businesses can focus on product creation.

enables reducing the time, cost and complexity required to manage and operate container technologies so businesses can focus on product creation. Deployable to multiple clouds: can be used across private, public and hybrid cloud landscapes.

can be used across private, public and hybrid cloud landscapes. Complementary services and tools: a full development suite with a DevOps tool chain, enabling greater security risk compliance.

a full development suite with a DevOps tool chain, enabling greater security risk compliance. Easier management of application development and delivery: stable platform with stronger security capabilities enables continuous creation, delivery, collaboration and development of apps across IT operational and development teams.

stable platform with stronger security capabilities enables continuous creation, delivery, collaboration and development of apps across IT operational and development teams. Higher workload density with lower infrastructure costs

Productivity increase and faster time-to-market

Lower IT support time and costs

"Atos has created, in collaboration with Red Hat, a number of market solutions for clients to support them on their digital transformation journey. Based on those successes and considering the opportunities in the open source cloud market, we are excited to collaborate with Red Hat on this new opportunity," said Ursula Morgenstern, Executive Vice-President Atos Global Business Platform Services, Atos

"Red Hat, the global leading provider of open source solutions, welcomes the opportunity to expand our collaboration with Atos, a global leader in technology and cloud services. Together, Red Hat and Atos aim to accelerate the adoption of DevOps and agile application development and help transform operational capabilities to modernize applications on container technologies, deliver new microservices, and accelerate development processes. Red Hat looks forward to building on our successes and shared practices to provide a joint services framework that enables customer innovation across the hybrid cloud." Arun Oberoi, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services, Red Hat

This announcement represents an exciting step change in the collaborative relationship which Atos and Red Hat have enjoyed for more than seven years. It is also the first development program from Atos' new Cloud Engineering Centre of Excellence, which is focused on building and bringing compelling business solutions using trusted technology partners and portfolios, such as that of Red Hat.

Atos Managed OpenShift Service is expected to be available in early 2018.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure Data Management, Business Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

Red Hat's Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks related to the ability of Red Hat to compete effectively; the ability to deliver and stimulate demand for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; delays or reductions in information technology spending; the integration of acquisitions and the ability to market successfully acquired technologies and products; fluctuations in exchange rates; the effects of industry consolidation; uncertainty and adverse results in litigation and related settlements; the inability to adequately protect Red Hat's intellectual property and the potential for infringement or breach of license claims of or relating to third party intellectual property; risks related to defects in Red Hat's offerings and third-party hardware upon which Red Hat's offerings depend; risks related to the security of Red Hat's offerings and other data security vulnerabilities; changes in and a dependence on key personnel; the ability to meet financial and operational challenges encountered in Red Hat's international operations; and ineffective management of, and control over, Red Hat's growth and international operations, as well as other factors contained in Red Hat's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (copies of which may be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov), including those found therein under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic and political conditions, governmental and public policy changes and the impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Red Hat's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while Red Hat may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Red Hat specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Red Hat's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, OpenShift and the Shadowman logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005037/en/

Contacts:

Red Hat, Inc.

Stephanie Wonderlick, +1 571-421-8169

swonderl@redhat.com