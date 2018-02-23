Interstate Hotels & Resorts Names Rogier Hurkmans as Regional Vice President of Operations, Continental Europe

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Interstate Hotels & Resorts - a leading global hotel management company of franchised branded and independent hotels and resorts - announces the appointment of Rogier Hurkmans as a regional vice president of operations for Continental Europe. Reporting to Ken McLaren, Interstate's executive vice president of international operations, Hurkmans will help to build the company's regional, multi-lingual operating platform, ensure operational excellence and achieve optimal profitability for managed properties.

"We are delighted Rogier Hurkmans has joined our executive operations team in Continental Europe as we continue to enhance our above-property resources in the region," said McLaren. "Rogier will fortify our team as we continue to grow, and his wealth of experience driving quality metrics and delivering optimal hotel results, while building lasting partnerships with our ownerships groups, will be integral to our Continental European platform."

Hurkmans joins Interstate with more than 30 years of hospitality experience. In his most recent position as cluster general manager with Wyndham Dubai Marina and TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Hurkmans successfully established and implemented a cluster organization, driving sales and revenue management while overseeing day-to-day operations. As general manager of prestigious properties such as Steigenberger Hotel Berlin and Crowne Plaza Brussels-Le Palace, Hurkmans has a proven track record of growing market share, repositioning properties and consistently gaining recognition for exceptional guest satisfaction and quality. Hurkmans also brings a strong multilingualism to his new role, with fluency in English, Dutch and German, and proficiency in French.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.co.uk or worldwidewww.interstatehotels.com.

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 540 properties in 12 countries inclusive of committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world.

