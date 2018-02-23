The tender may also include the deployment of storage. Overall, the Turkish government expects to assign 2 GW of renewable energy generation capacity through the tender mechanism YEKA this year.Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Berat Albayrak has announced that two tenders for new large-scale wind and solar projects will be held by the end of next summer. According to a press release from the ministry, the announcement was given on the occasion of the Turkish Energy and Mining Forum in Istanbul. Albayrak also said that then tender for solar, which is expected to assign another ...

