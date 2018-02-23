

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were marginally higher in early trade Friday after U.S. government debt yields fell from multiyear highs reached on Wednesday, helping ease worries over inflation and higher interest rates.



The benchmark DAX was up 13 points or 0.10 percent at 12,475 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Thursday.



Hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum edged up half a percent after issuing an optimistic outlook for 2018.



In economic releases, Germany's economy expanded as initially estimated in the fourth quarter largely on foreign demand, detailed report from Destatis showed.



GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the third quarter and in line with the estimate published on February 14.



