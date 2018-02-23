Life insurer Aviva has almost entirely pulled out of Spain after selling out of two more life and pensions joint ventures in the country for £178m in cash. The FTSE 100 group sold its share of JVs with Cajamurcia Vida and Caja Granada Vida to Spain's Bankia for 2.1 times Aviva's share of the IFRS net asset value and 22.5 times Aviva's share of earnings after tax of these businesses. The transaction will lift Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus by £150m. Following similar exits from several ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...