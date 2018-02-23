Royal Bank of Scotland clambered back into the black in 2017 for the first time in a decade, even though the taxpayer-owned bank took a hit in the fourth quarter from restructuring, litigation and conduct charges. Total income of £13.1bn for 2017 was stronger than the £12.96bn City analysts expected and the fourth-quarter loss of £583m led to a full year operating profit of £2.2bn and a profit attributable to shareholders of £752m versus the huge £6.95bn loss the year before. Net interest ...

