

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Friday as mixed earnings updates offset a softer euro on improved risk appetite.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points or 0.15 percent at 5,301 in opening deals after rising 0.1 percent on Thursday.



Building materials supplier Saint Gobain rallied 2.3 percent after issuing a confident outlook.



Auto parts maker Valeo plunged as much as 9 percent after its 2017 net profit fell from last year due to adverse exchange rate movements and higher raw material costs.



