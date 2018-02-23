

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Aberdeen reported that IFRS profit attributable to equity holders for fiscal year 2017 increased to 699 million pounds from last year's 368 million pounds due to the inclusion of post-merger Aberdeen profits and a 229 million pounds reduction in the loss from adjusting items to 40 million pounds. Earnings per share was 29.6 pence, up from 18.6 pence last year. Adjusted profit before tax was down by 1% to 1.039 billion pounds on a Pro forma basis and was up by 19% to 854 million pounds on a Reported basis.



In August 2017 Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC merged to become Standard Life Aberdeen.



The Company also announces that, after serving eleven years as Chairman, Sir Gerry Grimstone has informed the Company's Board that he intends to stand down by the end of 2019. An Appointments Committee has been established and Simon Troughton, Deputy Chairman, and non-executive Director Melanie Gee, will lead the process to identify and appoint the next Company Chairman. Gerry Grimstone will continue in his role until this process is complete.



Standard Life Aberdeen's Adjusted profit before tax on a Pro forma basis for fiscal year 2017 decreased by 1% to 1.039 billion pounds, driven by lower profitability at Aberdeen Standard Investments which saw additional costs compared to 2016 and flat revenue.



On a Reported basis adjusted earnings per share has increased to 29.9 pence from 29.3 pence last year. On a Pro forma basis adjusted earnings per share was flat at 28.9 pence from 28.8 pence.



On a Reported basis, fee based revenue increased by 28% to 2.111 billion pounds mainly due to the inclusion of Aberdeen revenue of 407 million pounds in the period since the merger completed. Pensions and Savings fee based revenue increased to 964 million pounds from the prior year's 861 million pounds as AUA benefited from strong net inflows and positive market movements, as well as a full year of ownership of Elevate.



Standard Life Aberdeen plc said that Julie Chakraverty, Lynne Peacock and Akira Suzuki will retire from the Board of the Company at the conclusion of its next AGM, the exact date of which is still to be determined and will be announced in due course.



Following these changes, the Board of Standard Life Aberdeen plc will comprise four executive directors, eight non-executive directors and the Chairman. The Board will be made up of two women and eleven men.



