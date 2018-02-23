G5 and AB Games, the developer of Hidden City game, announce today that G5 has exercised its right to renew the publishing agreement regarding the game Hidden City for another term. Accordingly, the agreement is now set to continue through at least February of 2024. All other terms remain in place, including G5's right to indefinite renewals.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Survivors: The Quest, The Secret Society, Pirates Pearls and Twin Moons

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 5th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

