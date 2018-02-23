

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its key counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The pound rose to 149.49 against the yen, reversing from an early low of 148.88.



The pound strengthened to a 2-week high of 0.8801 against the euro, 2-day highs of 1.3995 against the dollar and 1.3072 versus the franc, from its early lows of 0.8838, 1.3924 and 1.3008, respectively.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 152.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro, 1.43 against the dollar and 1.33 versus the franc.



