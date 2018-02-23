

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation slowed sharply in January on weak energy prices, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Producer prices gained 0.1 percent annually, much weaker than the 1.7 percent increase seen in December.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed slightly to 1.6 percent from 1.9 percent a month ago.



Among components, energy prices plunged 4.3 percent on year. Meanwhile, prices of consumer and capital goods climbed 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. At the same time, intermediate goods prices advanced 2.8 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent, the same rate as seen in December.



