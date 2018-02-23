To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Tel. +45 70 12 53 00 Fax +45 45 14 96 22 Friday, 23 February 2018







Company announcement No. 17/2018 - 23 February 2018



Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at Friday, 23 February 2018 for the following payment dates.



Please find the data in the attached file.



01 April 2018 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and



11 June 2018 (bonds with two annual settling periods), and



01 July 2018 (bonds with two annual settling periods).



The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .





Yours faithfully,



The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S





Any additional questions should be addressed to Klaus Kristiansen, Member of the Executive Board, Risk Management, phone +45 4513 2026.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665391