Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from February 28, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1809 ------------------------------------ Expiration date: September 19, 2018 ------------------------------------ Last trading day: September 17, 2018 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010947077 ------------------------------------ Short name: SSV 1809 RTL ------------------------------------ Trading code: SSV_1809_RTL ------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.