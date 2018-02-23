Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from February 26, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1809 ----------------------------------- Expiration date: September 19, 2018 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010947077 ----------------------------------- Short name: RGKT 1809 ----------------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_1809 -----------------------------------



