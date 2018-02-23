Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/head-acoustics/

Company: HEAD acoustics Booth/Stand: Stand 7J65 in Hall 7 Event: Mobile World Congress 2018

Feb 26 Mar 1, 2018

Barcelona, ES Web: http://www.head-acoustics.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/HEADacoustics YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vCy_3tvuzTV9SQVXpxevA LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/head-acoustics-gmbh

About HEAD acoustics

HEAD acoustics, based in Herzogenrath, Germany with representations worldwide, is an industry leader in the fields of voice and audio quality test instrumentation, electro-acoustics, noise, vibration, and engineering services. HEAD acoustics develops hardware and software solutions and offers consulting services for testing voice and audio quality devices such as mobile phones, networks, VoIP VoWiFi devices, IoT, Bluetooth accessories, and more. The test and simulation systems conform with industry standards published by ITU, 3GPP, GSMA, ETSI, TIA, IEEE and conform with specific carrier and network requirements. Visit the HEAD acoustics stand 7J65 in hall 7 to learn more about the latest highlights!

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005176/en/

Contacts:

HEAD acoustics

Kontakt (PR)

Steffen Scholz

+49 2407 577-74

Steffen.Scholz@head-acoustics.de

