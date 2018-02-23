sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.02.2018 | 10:45
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: High-Grade Battery Metals From Dirty Petcoke

MGX Minerals and Highbury Energy expect their gasification process to produce approximately 45.8% vanadium, 0.13% cobalt and 5.3% nickel from refinery petcoke

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG); (OTCQB: MGXMF); (FSE: 1MG) provided an important update on the recently announced partnership with Highbury Energy Inc. to make petroleum coke ("petcoke") more environmentally friendly.

MGX has chosen to proceed with the partnership and to develop a detailed thermochemical gasification process to extract battery metals, such as nickel, vanadium and cobalt, from petcoke.

This is increasingly turning out as another genius move by MGX, taking a huge negative and turning it into a positive. MGX is now looking to produce battery metals from an oil production waste product that poses tremendous environmental threats in North America and globally.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4325-High-Grade-Battery-Metals-From-Dirty-Petcoke

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4330-Hochgradige-Batterie-Metalle-aus-umweltschaedlichem-Petcoke

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



© 2018 ACCESSWIRE