Rockstone Research: High-Grade Battery Metals From Dirty Petcoke

MGX Minerals and Highbury Energy expect their gasification process to produce approximately 45.8% vanadium, 0.13% cobalt and 5.3% nickel from refinery petcoke

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG); (OTCQB: MGXMF); (FSE: 1MG) provided an important update on the recently announced partnership with Highbury Energy Inc. to make petroleum coke ("petcoke") more environmentally friendly.

MGX has chosen to proceed with the partnership and to develop a detailed thermochemical gasification process to extract battery metals, such as nickel, vanadium and cobalt, from petcoke.

This is increasingly turning out as another genius move by MGX, taking a huge negative and turning it into a positive. MGX is now looking to produce battery metals from an oil production waste product that poses tremendous environmental threats in North America and globally.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4325-High-Grade-Battery-Metals-From-Dirty-Petcoke

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4330-Hochgradige-Batterie-Metalle-aus-umweltschaedlichem-Petcoke

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



