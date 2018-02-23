As from February 26, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Jays Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: JAYS BTA 2 ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010947754 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151221 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic Holding AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic Holding AB on 08-405 32 00.