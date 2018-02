WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate climbed to a 5-month high in January, data from the Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The jobless rate rose to 6.9 percent in January, in line with expectations, from 6.6 percent in December. This was the highest since last August, when the rate was 7 percent.



In the corresponding period of 2017, the unemployment rate was 8.5 percent.



The number of unemployed increased to 1.13 million from 1.08 million in December.



