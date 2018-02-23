BetterBetting Announces its BETR Token Listing on HitBTC Exchange

TALLINN, Estonia, February 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BetterBetting, a blockchain based, decentralised peer-to-peer sports betting system, recently announced its eagerly awaited listing on the HitBTC exchange.

HitBTC, a global trading platform with multi-currency support, has been operating as a major exchange since 2013. By trading volume, HitBTC has been consistently among the top 10 exchanges (24 hours trading volume at time of press: $431,266,065 USD). The exchange has markets for trading digital assets, tokens and ICOs, and provides a wide range of innovative features as well as stable uptime.

BetterBetting raised in excess of$5.5M from over 2,500 valued participants over the course of its ICO, which ended on 31st January, 2018. Since the ICO completion and alongside a central focus on development of the technology platform, the BetterBetting team has been working towards establishing a portfolio of exchanges on which the BETR token is listed, encouraging increased liquidity and token use.

CEO Adrian Brink commented, "HitBTC has strict criteria for listing and require an extensive amount of due diligence prior to extending an offer so we are pleased to have established this partnership with them. We anticipate having an active community and an increasing demand for the BETR token".

BetterBetting is also pleased to announce its collaboration with The Bancor Network', a decentralized liquidity network. By integrating the Bancor Protocol, BETR token holders will gain access to continuous liquidity regardless of trade volume or exchange listings, through the Bancor Network. BETR will activate a Token Relay' with its circulating token supply and users will be able to purchase and sell BETR tokens directly at a formulaically calculated price.

Additional networks for trading the BETR token are Etherdelta, Idex, Waves and Bisq.

The BETR token will be the industry standard for a transparent, provably fair and unbreakable sports betting system for all online sports gaming. The company's advanced distributed peer-to-peer and peer-to-sportsbook wagering platform facilitated through frictionless use of BETR, will be accepted and integrated with the leading sports betting sites, worldwide.

The BetterBetting Foundation was established in 2017 in Estonia, aiming to integrate blockchain technology into sports betting for a decentralized gambling system. Founded by Adriaan Brink and David Vanrenen, BetterBetting is a non-profit group of crypto currency and sports betting experts inclusive of the supervisory board members David Vanrenen, Hilly Ehrlich, and Mitchell Rankin; and the advisors Jon Matonis, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jez San, and Eric Benz. For more information, go to https://betterbetting.org/.

