Cavotec's Annual Report 2017 has today been published on the Group's website. The Annual Report includes both detailed financial information for FY17 as well as extensive narrative on the Group's global operations.



The document can be downloaded on Cavotec's investor relations website http://ir.cavotec.com.



For those that would like to receive printed copy, distribution will begin on April 13, 2018 after approval by the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM).



Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations.



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 23 February 2018, 11:00 CET.



