Defence IQ Launch: Land ISR & C2 Battle Management 2018

LONDON, February 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Defence IQ have recently added to their prestigious ISR portfolio and are proud to be launching their Land ISR & C2 Battle Management conference in London in May 2018. Market leaders within the Air and Maritime ISR conference space, Defence IQ have a far-reaching and respected relationship with the military and defence intelligence community.

Co-chairmen, Lieutenant General Raymond Palumbo (Ret), U.S. Army and Lieutenant General Sir Graeme Lamb (Ret), UK Special Forces, have both been instrumental in shaping the agenda and supporting the forum's objectives, focusing on the doctrines, needs and challenges of the army and special forces.

Truly international in its scope and outlook the forum will welcome attendees from the UK, U.S., Canada, Germany, Poland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Pakistan, Jordan, Colombia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The conference will focus on the drivers of change and complexity in the land domain, prosecuting CSISR in ambiguous hybrid conflict scenarios and ISR and C2 battle management technology gaps, R&D and future requirements. Attendees will hear perspectives from Special Operations Forces on situational awareness and data dissemination in contested spaces as well as multi-domain C2 in future land environments.

For more information about the Land ISR & C2 Battle Management conference, being held at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK on 29 - 31 May 2018 including the latest agenda, please visit: https://landisr.iqpc.com/ or email enquire@defenceiq.com. Alternatively, call Katherine Watson +44-(0)20-7036-1300.