

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, final consumer prices data from Eurozone is due. Eurozone inflation is seen at 1.3 percent in January versus 1.4 percent in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the franc and the pound, it recovered against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.2309 against the greenback, 131.58 against the yen, 1.1498 against the franc and 0.8805 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



