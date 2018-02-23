sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,108 Euro		-0,119
-3,69 %
WKN: A1JXTD ISIN: GB00B7T77214 Ticker-Symbol: RYS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,10
3,106
13:29
3,101
3,105
13:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA7,026+1,83 %
PEARSON PLC8,358+5,48 %
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC3,108-3,69 %