Equity markets in London edged lower early trade on Friday, weighed down by disappointing results from RBS and IAG, although Pearson was a bright spot. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 7,235.75, while the pound was up 0.2% against the dollar at 1.3977 and 0.3% firmer versus the euro at 1.1351. Stocks had been called to open lower after the main indices on Wall Street ended off their highs. In corporate news, Royal Bank of Scotland was under the cosh even as it clambered back into the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...