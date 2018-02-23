AIM-listed stamp specialist Stanley Gibbons said on Friday that it has entered into various agreements with Phoenix UK Fund which give effect to an investment of up to £19.45m, reducing the company's debt to £10m and lifting cash resources by around £5.4m. Phoenix - which owns train set maker Hornby - will provide a cash injection of £6.2m through a share subscription. Following the subscription, Phoenix will have a UK equity stake of 58%. The investment will result in Phoenix acquiring ...

