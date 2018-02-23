ECR Minerals announced on Friday that its Australian subsidiary has been notified of the renewal of its exploration licence for a further five years. Mercator Gold Australia's renewed EL5433 licence represents the Bailieston gold exploration project in Central Victoria, of which the company has 100% ownership, which is located in the same district as the million-ounce Fosterville gold mine owned by Kirkland Lake Gold. Craig Brown, chief executive of ECR Minerals, said: "The renewal of EL5433 for ...

