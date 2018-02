BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation slowed in January on cheaper holiday package, Statistics Austria reported Friday.



Inflation eased to 1.8 percent in January from 2.2 percent in December. On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent in January.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent a month ago. The indicator declined 1 percent month-on-month in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX