The shareholders of Cavotec SA are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) to be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 15.00 (CET) at the offices of Cavotec SA, via Balestra 27, 6900 Lugano, Switzerland. Doors open at 14.30 (CET).



For shareholders not wishing to personally attend to the OGM, an information meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 11.00 (CET) at the IVA Conferenscenter, Grev Turegatan 16 in Stockholm, Sweden.



This meeting is open to shareholders and interested parties and will feature an update on Cavotec's recent business activities.



Participation



Only shareholders entered in the share register with the right to vote on April 3, 2018 will be entitled to participate in the OGM.



Please note the following information:



-- Shareholders whose shares are held through a bank or broker acting as a nominee with Euroclear Sweden AB must request their bank or broker to have their shares temporarily owner-registered with Euroclear Sweden AB. Such registration must be made no later than April 3, 2018. -- Shareholders whose shares are held through a bank or broker not directly acting as a nominee with Euroclear Sweden AB must instruct their custodian bank to register them as shareholders in the Share Register of Cavotec SA by sending a registration form to:



Cavotec SA, c/o Computershare Schweiz AG, Share Register, Baslerstrasse 90, CH-4600 Olten. Such registration must be made no later than April 3, 2018.



-- Shareholders who are already registered in the Share Register do not have to perform any additional steps and will be provided automatically with the registration form. -- Full instructions on the above procedures can be found on the full Notice of Meeting attached to this release or on Cavotec's investor relations website http://ir.cavotec.com .



You do not need to attend the OGM in person. You can appoint the following persons to represent you:



-- Mr Franco Brusa, Attorney-at-Law, Via G.B. Pioda 5, Lugano, Switzerland, has been appointed as independent shareholders' representative pursuant to Art. 9a of the Articles of Association. You may use the proxy form attached to this invitation or the Electronic Proxy as set out on http://anmalan.vpc.se/Cavotec2018 to appoint and instruct the independent proxy; -- Any third party by contacting them directly.



NB: please sign, date and return the Registration/Appointment of Proxy Form in one of the enclosed envelopes by April 3, 2018 at latest, or complete the Electronic Proxy as set out on http://anmalan.vpc.se/Cavotec2017 by April 11, 2018 at 2pm at the latest.



Alternatively, you may hand over your Proxy Form appointing the Independent Proxy at the Information Meeting on April 11, 2018, in Stockholm.



For the full notice of the OGM, see the attached file, or visit http://ir.cavotec.com.



For questions regarding participation to the OGM, please contact:



Cavotec SA c/o Euroclear Sweden AB Box 191, SE-10123 Stockholm, Sweden Telephone: +46 84029283



For more information please contact:



Kristiina Leppänen



Group Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations



Telephone: +41 91 911 40 11 - Email: investor@cavotec.com



Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. TofindoutmoreaboutCavotec, visitourwebsiteatcavotec.com.



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 23 February 2018, 11:30 CET.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665411