

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ofcom has published its draft decision for regulating the wholesale 'mobile call termination' market for the period 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2021, following public consultation in 2017.



Ofcom noted that 'mobile termination rate'or MTRs have fallen significantly over the years, as a result of Ofcom's action. charge control will mean that the current cap of 0.495p per minute will fall to 0.471p by April 2021.



Ofcom noted that today's draft statement has been submitted to the European Commission for comment, after which it will publish final statement next month.



Mobile call termination is a wholesale service provided by a mobile operator to connect a call to a recipient on its network. When people call a UK mobile number, the caller's phone network provider pays a wholesale charge to the recipient's mobile provider for connecting the call; this is called a 'mobile termination rate' (MTR).



Ofcom noted that it is setting a charge control on MTRs: a maximum cap, based on the estimated cost of connecting a call. This will apply to all mobile operators connecting calls in the UK from 1 April 2018. These rules are designed to promote competition and protect consumers from high prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX