

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased as estimated in January, final data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Inflation slowed slightly to 1.3 percent in January from 1.4 percent in December. The rate came in line with the estimate released on January 31.



A similar slower increase in prices was last seen in July 2017.



The inflation figure continues to stay below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.9 percent in January.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation rose marginally to 1 percent from 0.9 percent in December. The core rate also matched flash estimate.



