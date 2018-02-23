Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/presskit-avm/

Company: AVM GmbH Event: Mobile World Congress 2018

Feb 26 Mar 1, 2018

Barcelona, ES Web: https://en.avm.de/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fritzboxinternational Twitter: https://twitter.com/AVM_INTL LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/270692/

About AVM GmbH

AVM offers a wide range of products for high-speed broadband connectivity and smart home networking. With its FRITZ! product line, AVM is a leading manufacturer of broadband devices for DSL, cable, LTE (4G) and fiber optics in Germany and Europe. Smart Home products based on wireless LAN, DECT and powerline standards provide for an intelligent as well as secure home. The operating system FRITZ!OS makes handling all FRITZ! products easy. Free updates regularly provide new functions for greater convenience and increased security in the home network. Founded in Berlin in 1986, from the outset the company has focused on developing its own secure, innovative products for broadband connections. In 2017 the communications specialist had 700 employees and generated a turnover of 490 million euros.

Contacts:

AVM GmbH

Janis Engel, PR

+49303997242

j.engel@avm.de

