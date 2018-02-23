IBC is thrilled to announce that Keith Underwood, Director of Strategy and Technology at Channel 4, has accepted the role of Guest Chair of the Conference for IBC2018. The position involves acting as the figurehead and brand ambassador for IBC, setting the vision for the programme and increasing awareness and engagement with IBC across both traditional and converging media markets.

Keith is the Channel 4 Executive Committee member responsible for strategy and corporate development, broadcast operations, content management, corporate systems and the development of Channel 4's digital products. His achievements at the public broadcaster include the launch of All 4, Channel 4's award-winning video on demand service that replaced 4oD in 2015.

"The media industry is experiencing profound shifts in consumer behaviour, competitive dynamics, and technological innovation." Keith Underwood said. "Relentless disruption of established business models presents new opportunities and challenges for players across the value chain. In this context, I am excited to help bring together a broad and diverse range of contributors at IBC who will share practical learnings of how best to harness the power of disruptive forces."

Prior to joining Channel 4, Keith was Vice President of Strategy and Digital Media for Discovery Networks International, covering all territories outside the US, having previously served as a member of the UK Executive Management Team responsible for strategy and business/commercial development. He has also held strategy-led roles at BSkyB and PwC. In addition, Keith is Board Director of Digital UK and Parable VR, having previously served as Chairman of Freeview and a Board Director of YouView.

"We are delighted Keith has accepted this key role," said Michael Crimp, CEO, IBC. "Keith brings invaluable experience of broadcast and new media. His strategic thinking around business and technology opportunities, will add enormous value as IBC continues to grow its world class content programme."

