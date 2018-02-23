Espoo, Finland, 2018-02-23 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 23.2.2018, AT 13.00



SRV Group Plc's Annual Report 2017 published



SRV Group Plc's Annual Report 2017 has been published today on Friday 23 February 2018 in address: http://vuosikertomus2017.srv.fi/en/



Annual Report includes the Annual Review, the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors. The Annual Review includes the Corporate Governance Statement. The language versions are Finnish and English.



Salary and remuneration report 2017 of SRV Group Plc has been published on www.srv.fi/en > investors > corporate governance > remuneration.



The Annual Review 2017 and Financial Statement 2017 are available as PDF files as an attachment of this release.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665407