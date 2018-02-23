HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 23 February 2018 at 1:00 p.m.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ'S MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS



Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Saarelainen, Marko Position: Chief Executive Officer --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20180222153707_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Honkarakenne Oyj LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-22 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900104 Volume: 8973 Unit price: 3.55000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8973 Volume weighted average price: 3.55000 Euro



HONKARAKENNE OYJ



FURTHER INFORMATION:



Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or



Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com



DISTRIBUTION



NASDAQ OMX Helsinki



Key media



Financial Supervisory Authority



www.honka.com



Under its Honka brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made at the company's own factory in Karstula, Finland. In 2017, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 43.4, of which exports accounted for 41%. www.honka.com