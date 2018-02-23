

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation eased in January, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.



Inflation eased to 1.1 percent in January from 1.2 percent in December. This was the weakest since August, when prices climbed 1 percent.



Consumer prices, excluding energy and food, advanced 0.9 percent annually, slower than the 1 percent increase seen in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent, following a 0.3 percent decrease in December.



