StatPro Group announced on Friday that it has acquired the remaining 27.3% shareholding in Infovest Consulting for £1.9m. The AIM traded company previously had a 72.7% holding in Infovest, a South African headquartered software provider specialising in warehouse, ETL and reporting software for the asset management industry. The Cape Town based company was founded in 2006 and also has offices in Boston, London and Sydney and has a "100% implementation success" rate according to its website ...

