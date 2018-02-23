Inflation in the eurozone fell to 1.3% year-on-year in January from 1.4% in December, in line with consensus and the initial estimate and moving further away from the European Central Bank's target of just under 2%, according to a final release from Eurostat on Friday. Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, edged up to an annual rate of 1% from 0.9% the month before, supported by a rise in non-energy goods inflation. Energy inflation fell to 2.2% year-on-year from 2.9% ...

