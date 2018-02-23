

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $186 million, or $0.76 per share. This was higher than $50 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $2.20 billion. This was up from $1.90 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $186 Mln. vs. $50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 272.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 261.9% -Revenue (Q4): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.8%



