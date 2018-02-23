SPIRIT DSP, communications technology company, with software products serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, announces today that both Hokkaido Kin-ikyo Public Interest Association of Medical Service for Workers and Kawasaki-based SWCC SHOWA are using its VideoMost-based on-premise videoconferencing product delivered by Tokyo-based Advanced Network Systems Co (Anet).

Telemedicine is a hot trend increasing use of video communication technologies and services as it allows for providing medical services without necessity to bring patients and medical personnel together in one place. Japan is leading the world with an average life-span of 83.7 years largely thanks to quick development and adoption of the newest medical technologies by the society. Being one of the largest islands in Japan, Hokkaido is especially in need of delivering seamless access to health services to its population. That is why Hokkaido Kin-ikyo Public Interest Association of Medical Service for Workers have selected VideoMost-based videoconferencing from Anet to further improve efficiency and quality of their medical services.

With proliferation of the best practices every traditional business is in need of adopting of new approaches in productivity and corporate management which help to keep pace with everyday growing competition. SWCC SHOWA, a billion-dollar business operating in the cable industry, has successfully deployed VideoMost-based videoconferencing from Anet to handle management meetings, communication with customers and partners, corporate training and many more while remarkably reducing costs of travelling.

"In partnership with service providers like Anet VideoMost helps people and businesses in Japan to be more effective and healthy", said Andrew Sviridenko, Chairman of SPIRIT DSP.

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE, among more than 250 others.

About ANET

ANET, established in Tokyo in 1997, is a leading Japanese provider of web video conferencing servers for on-premises installations. ANET's web conferencing system is used by more than 3,000 enterprises in various industries, including Canon, Citizen, Fujifilm, NEC, Nikon, Nissan, Sony, Toyota, and other major companies in Japan.

About Hokkaido-ikyo

Hokkaido Kin-ikyo started their activity right after the Second World War with the mission to provide equal medical services for discriminated and isolated frontier regions. Today Hokkaido Kin-ikyo contains more than 9 general hospitals, 33 clinics, 15 pharmacies, 5 dentists, 2 elderly care home and more than 6000 employees.

About SWCC Showa

SWCC SHOWA engages in the business of manufacturing and sale of electric wires and cables. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

